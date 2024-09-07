Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,732 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Black Hills worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Black Hills by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.68. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

