Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,599,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $190.42 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $196.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.