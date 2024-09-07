Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $42,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

