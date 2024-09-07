Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Invests $194,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

SOLV stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.95.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Solventum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

