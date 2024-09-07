Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 1,468 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $27.07 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.86%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.