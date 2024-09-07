Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 3,198 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3,331.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 252,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,727 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 728.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 58,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $131.21 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

