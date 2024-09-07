Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,642 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,923,000 after buying an additional 2,497,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after buying an additional 3,702,266 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 1.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,605,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,495,000 after acquiring an additional 299,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,187,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BN shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.84.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

