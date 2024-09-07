Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,217,000.

VYM stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $127.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.44 and its 200 day moving average is $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

