Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $665.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $659.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.82. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $57,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

