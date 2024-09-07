Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 187 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average is $180.81. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

