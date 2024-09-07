Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 3,172 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.3 %

EXPD opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.25. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

