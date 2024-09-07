Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 52 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

MA stock opened at $476.28 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.59.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock worth $531,284,982 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.