Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after buying an additional 1,948,485 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after acquiring an additional 984,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,020,000 after acquiring an additional 654,460 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14,057.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $26,804,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

