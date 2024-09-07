Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 5,698 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 4,284.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 136,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,097,000 after purchasing an additional 72,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

PPC stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

