Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

FREL stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.