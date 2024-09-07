Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Cut by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $2,461,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE FIS opened at $81.36 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.