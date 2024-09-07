Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $90,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.35.

NYSE JPM opened at $212.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

