FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 98 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,811,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

