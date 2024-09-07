FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,050,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

WMB opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

