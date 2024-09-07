FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

