FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $259,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 850,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after acquiring an additional 142,557 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

ES stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

