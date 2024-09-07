FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,768,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTIP stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.