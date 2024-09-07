FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,060.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $53.69 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.