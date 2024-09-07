FineMark National Bank & Trust Invests $367,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.8 %

OKE opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.