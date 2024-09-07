FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,643.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $402.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.79 and a twelve month high of $443.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

