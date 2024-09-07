FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,936 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after buying an additional 280,069 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

