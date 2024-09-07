FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,268,000 after buying an additional 137,169 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile



The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

