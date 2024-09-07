FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,040 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,110,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,397,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,440,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

