FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,041 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,546,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after buying an additional 705,607 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,204,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $96.23.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

