FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 806 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VXF opened at $170.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.83. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $182.24. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

