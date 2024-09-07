Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $838.43

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 838.43 ($11.02) and traded as high as GBX 846 ($11.12). Finsbury Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 840 ($11.05), with a volume of 748,243 shares.

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 838.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 842.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pars Purewal bought 17,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 838 ($11.02) per share, with a total value of £149,180.76 ($196,161.42). Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

