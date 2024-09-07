First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,177,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $103,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,190,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,284,000 after buying an additional 77,270 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,143,000 after purchasing an additional 380,805 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,856,000 after purchasing an additional 402,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

FR stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

