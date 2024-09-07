First Western Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after acquiring an additional 218,949 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.83.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

