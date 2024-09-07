Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 528,127 shares trading hands.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Stock Up 21.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

(Get Free Report)

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.