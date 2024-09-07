Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on F. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,520 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.