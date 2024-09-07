Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth $66,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 366,870 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 429,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth about $19,997,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Popular by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,240,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $96.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $105.01.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

