Foster & Motley Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $134.39 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

