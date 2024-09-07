Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,883,000 after purchasing an additional 443,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,340,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,558,000 after acquiring an additional 433,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,204 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. CSX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

