Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,071 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,349,000 after purchasing an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 83.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,268,000 after purchasing an additional 137,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,960,000 after purchasing an additional 474,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

