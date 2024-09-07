Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 33,483 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,483 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

XOM opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

