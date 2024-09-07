Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $249.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $258.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

