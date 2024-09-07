Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

