Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,826 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.77.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $345.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.10 and its 200-day moving average is $290.38. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $347.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

