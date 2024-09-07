Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after buying an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 104,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $30,200.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,692.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $30,200.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $442,204 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

