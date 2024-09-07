Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,002 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

