Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 244 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,965,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $170.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $175.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

