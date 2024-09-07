Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 97,320 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,320 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.77% of Inspired Entertainment worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 301.3% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 102.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

INSE opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $223.73 million, a PE ratio of 140.33 and a beta of 1.42. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.30 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSE shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

