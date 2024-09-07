Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American Software by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Software alerts:

Insider Activity at American Software

In related news, Director James B. Miller, Jr. acquired 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,019.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Software news, Director James B. Miller, Jr. purchased 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,019.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,350 shares in the company, valued at $318,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Software Stock Down 0.5 %

American Software stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $363.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.71. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMSWA

About American Software

(Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.