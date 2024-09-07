Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Alkermes worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 3,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 71,354.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.46. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkermes

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.