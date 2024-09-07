Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Premier Financial worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.26. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,231.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $35,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,272.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,231.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

